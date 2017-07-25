Title: Fall Graphic Design Internship 2017
Department: Creative
JOB DESCRIPTION: This Graphic Design Internship is designed to provide experience for students pursuing creative careers in television broadcasting. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about how Graphic Design pertains to the brand management of a television station.
Graphic Design students are currently being accepted for the 2017 fall semester. This Internship position for fall 2017 are available in the Creative department only. CBS Television Stations will sponsor paid college internships for upper level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution and majoring in Graphic Design only.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- All interns must be college students, and must be a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring or specializing in a broadcast related field. CBS will require verification.
- Interns must arrange the internship through the education institution on a for-credit basis.
- Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week that will be determined by the requirements of their individual educational institution.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Application deadline is Friday, August 18, 2017. Please note, any application received after the deadline may not be considered.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
