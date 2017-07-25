T-STORM WATCH: Includes Twin Cities metro until 11 P.M. | RadarLatest Forecast | Wx App 

Mall Of America Hosts Birthday Party At U’s Masonic Children’s Hospital

July 25, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: Mall Of America, Masonic Children's Hospital, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It might be hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since the Mall of America opened its doors.

So how is it celebrating? With a party of course. The mega mall brought its party to patients and their families at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The festivities included birthday decorations and music, face painting and crafts for the kids, enjoying treats and cuddling up to therapy dogs.

“Just seeing the kids and their smiles. We’ve had grandparents and parents come up to us, crying, and telling us we needed this, it’s been a rough summer or a rough week or a rough day and we needed this,” Sara Durham with the Mall of America said. “It just brings goose bumps to you and you feel honored and blessed to be a part of it.”

The children also enjoyed story time and meeting Nickelodeon Universe characters like Dora The Explorer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch