After Early Round Of Storms, Severe Storms Possible This Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a round of showers and storms pass through Minnesota Tuesday morning, more storms — with severe weather possible — are expected later in the evening.

A pocket of storms, some with heavy rain, passed through the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Tuesday morning.

Much of the day will be rain-free after the early rounds. However, it will be muggy and hot.

“Our dew points, especially in west-central Minnesota, have a chance to get into the mid- if not upper-70s this afternoon, which we only see a couple times a summer,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “This is tropical humidity.”

Just a few drops in the metro this AM, storms south. A largely rain-free day in the Twin Cities, storms return tonight. Muggy, high: 88°. pic.twitter.com/UZXmkHE2lB — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 25, 2017

That means parts of west-central Minnesota will feel like 100 to 105 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for this area.

By early evening, storms flare back up across central and southern Minnesota, with the storm expected to reach the Twin Cities late tonight.

There’s a slight chance of severe storms in the Twin Cities area, with stronger chance of severe weather in western Minnesota. Large hail, wind damage and tornadoes are possible.

Storms continue into the day Wednesday, but most of that will dry out by the afternoon.

Highs in the low-80s are expected for the rest of the week.