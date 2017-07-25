Timberwolves Troll Dave Chappelle On Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is in the middle of a five-night stint at the Icehouse MPLS, and the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t resist the chance to throw friendly shade.
A video posted on the team’s Twitter account gave Chappelle are hard time about his shooting.
The video shows the last time Chappelle was in town, taking a few practice jumpers and missing.
The caption reads, “Thanks to those bricks you laid back in 2013, the Target Center Renovations are almost complete.”
Looks like, despite memorably playing basketball ace Prince, the Timberwolves think Chappelle could use a little more practice.