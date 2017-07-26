4 Things To Know: ‘Wonder Woman’ Box-Office, Health Vote & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Wednesday, July 26. They include the first vote by the Senate on an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, and the last training camp in Mankato for the Vikings.

Senate’s 1st Vote On ACA Repeal Fails

Senate Republicans continue the debate on a health care overhaul. Last night, the chamber blocked a wide-ranging proposal to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act. That setback came just hours after Vice-President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote to allow debate on a bill.

Subpoena Against Manafort Dropped

The Senate Judiciary Committee has dropped its subpoena of former Trump campaign chair, Paul Manafort. This occurs after he began providing documents to the Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Manafort was scheduled to appear before the committee Wednesday.

Last Training Camp At Mankato

Veterans Vikings players report to training camp in Mankato for the last time. Rookie players arrived a couple of days early to start learning the ropes. The full team will have their first practice Thursday. Starting next year, the Vikings will host training camp in Eagan.

‘Wonder Woman’ Soars

“Wonder Woman” has rescued the box office. It has become the top grossing movie of the summer, after surpassing “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.” “Wonder Woman” has made $389 million at the domestic box office so far. And if you’re wanting more, Hollywood is delivering. The movie’s sequel starring Gal Gadot will hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019.