Fmr. Chanhassen Principal To Be Sentenced In Child Porn Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Chanhassen High School principal will be sentenced today for possessing child porn.
Last month, 45-year-old Timothy Dorway pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators found 127 videos and images of girls and boys, including children as young as one.
Dorway told police he would upload links to the videos to a Dropbox account. Court documents say Dorway’s Dropbox was accessed at least once using an I.P. address associated with a school district device.
Dorway was the principal at Chanhassen High School from 2010 until he resigned this past January.
As part of a plea agreement, he faces a five-year prison sentence.