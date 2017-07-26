Dave Chappelle: No-Phone Policy At Shows ‘Empowers Me To Say More’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Comedian Dave Chappelle will grace the stage at Icehouse MPLS to share his comedy with Twin Cities fans.

“I love this place. The perfect size, it’s very intimate,” Chappelle said. “Sounds good in here, feels good in here.”

But don’t expect to take a picture of video of the show. Chappelle asks fans to put their phone in a pouch. He says it helps make the show that much better.

“It just empowers me to say more because I know that I’m just talking to the people in the room,” Chappelle said. “They might write about what I say or blog about what I say, but they’re ain’t no leaks, man. There’s no footage, no secret tapes. I can work on my special in peace.”

Chappelle is having a stellar 2017.

“My first [Emmy nomination] since ‘Chappelle Show,’ and I got it on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Who knew,” he said.

His two Netflix specials have also introduced him to a new generation of fans.

“The Netfilx thing was a windfall for me. Like, I didn’t expect it to go as well as it did,” Chappelle said. “I was real happy that people were still interested in me, and I’m very excited about putting another one out.”

Chappelle is known for his thought-provoking comedy that centers on social and political issues.

He is proud to celebrate 30 years in the entertainment business. His first big gig was at Radio City Music Hall at the age of 19, where he opened for Aretha Franklin. He returns to the venue in August.

“The 14 nights or however many nights we’re there, it will be the first time me and Chris Rock co-headline a show together,” he said. “I’m doing four nights with The Roots. We got amazing special guests.”

Chappelle says nothing is more special than his fans in Minneapolis and St. Paul. He talked about recent events that have placed Minnesota in the national and international spotlight.

Chappelle says he has no doubt the people of Minneapolis will come together to address the issues faced with compassion, fairness and respect.