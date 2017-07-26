Trump: $10B Electronics Plant To Be Built In Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is announcing that electronics giant Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that will employ 3,000 workers and produce the liquid-crystal display panels used in televisions and computer screens.
The Trump administration heralded the announcement Wednesday about the Taiwan-based company as a victory in its campaign to bring high-paying manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
Foxconn is perhaps best known for assembling Apple iPhones in China.
Seven states had competed for the Foxconn plant. Other states vying for the plant were Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
The administration said it did not help steer Foxconn to Wisconsin in what would appear to be a victory for both Trump and the state’s Republican governor, Scott Walker, who is up for re-election next year.
