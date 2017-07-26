Car Drives Off Bridge Onto I-94, Bursts Into Flames In North Minneapolis

July 26, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with one in critical condition after a car jumped off a bridge over I-94 in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.

According to Minneapolis Police, the car was driving over the 41st Avenue Bridge when it drove off, landing in the westbound lanes of the highway. The car burst into flames immediately.

Several officers nearby heard the crash and rushed to the scene, where they pulled the two people out of the car. They had to perform CPR on one of them while fire crews arrived to put out the flames.

Minneapolis Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

