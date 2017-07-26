Mpls. Mayor, Acting Police Chief To Announce Changes To MPD’s Body Cam Policy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and acting Police Chief Medaria Arradando will be announcing changes to the police department’s body camera policy.
The two are set to announce the changes at 10 a.m. at the Minneapolis Emergency Operations Training Facility in northeast Minneapolis.
This all comes after a tragic and tumultuous last couple weeks. On July 15, a police officer fatally shot Justine Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault outside her home.
It took the chief five days to return from a vacation to condemn Officer Mohammed Noor’s actions at a news conference last Thursday. The next day, several city council members questioned the police department’s leadership calling for fundamental change inside the department.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday night Janee Hartaeu announced that she had resigned.
Some, like Minneapolis Police union president Lt. Bob Kroll, said Mayor Hodges response was a political reaction in an election year.
Despite overseeing the creation of a new sick and family leave policy and a recently passed $15 minimum wage hike, much of Hodges’ tenure has been defined by tension with the police department — including public clashes with Harteau and her ongoing efforts to improve it.