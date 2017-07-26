2 Get Prison Time In St. Paul Set-Up Killing

July 26, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Minnetonka, Minnetonka High School, Samantha Burnette, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two of the four people charged in the death of a Minnetonka High School student during a robbery in St. Paul have been sentenced to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Davonte Bob has been sentenced to nearly 21 years behind bars for second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Thirty-year-old Vincent Harris was given nearly eight years in prison for aggravated robbery. Both pleaded guilty to charges.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says two others charged in the case will be sentenced later this summer.

Prosecutors say Kalisa Smith, who was friends with Samantha Burnette’s sister, arranged for her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Calloway, to rob Burnette and her sister.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch