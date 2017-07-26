Vikings Place Bridgewater On ‘Physically Unable To Perform’ List

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, with more rehabilitation necessary for his left knee.

The move was made Wednesday, as veteran players reported to the Minnesota State University campus.

The Vikings also announced that Bridgewater would be available to reporters after practice Thursday. He hasn’t granted an interview since Aug. 28, following the team’s first exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Bridgewater dislocated his knee at practice two days later, causing major ligament damage. It caused General Manager Rick Spielman to trade the team’s 2017 first-round pick to Philadelphia for Sam Bradford, who played in 15 of the 16 games last season.

He has gradually begun to increase his activity, joining the Vikings for some drills on the field during spring workouts.

The Vikings have their first full team walk-through at training camp in Mankato on Thursday, and Bridgewater will speak with the media after.

The quarterback situation is one of the top story lines of training camp, with both Bradford and Bridgewater in the final year of their contracts. The Vikings declined Bridgewater’s fifth-year option next year due to the uncertainty of his NFL future after the injury. Bradford also wants to secure his long-term future, but the Vikings are forced to wait on Bridgewater’s health before they make any decisions.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)