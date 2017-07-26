Police: Woman Stabbed In Downtown Minneapolis Parking Ramp Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman stabbed in a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp earlier this month has died from her injuries.
Police say the 31-year-old woman was stabbed just after midnight on July 15 in Parking Ramp B at 516 Second Avenue North. Police were called to the scene and found the woman. Officers provided care until paramedics arrived, and she was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old Benjamin Love of Minneapolis. He was arrested on July 20 and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on robbery and assault charges. Those charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder, and Love is in custody on $1 million bail.
The victim has not been identified, and her exact cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.