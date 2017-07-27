4 Things To Know: Response Trump’s Transgender Military Ban, Single-Game Vikings Tickets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Republican senators working to pass a “slimmed” down version of a health care bill to single-game Vikings tickets going on sale, here is a look at the top four stories from July 27, 2017.

GOP Working To Pass ‘Slimmed Down’ Health Care Bill

After two failed attempts in 24 hours to repeal Obamacare, Republican Senate leaders are working to pass a slimmed-down bill.

The new “skinny” repeal would abolish just a few of the key elements of Obamacare including mandates that everyone buy insurance.

The Congressional Budget Office has determined 16 million Americans would lose coverage.

Activists, Supports Protests Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Transgender activists and supporters in New York and San Francisco protested the president’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

President Trump said transgender individuals would burden the military with tremendous medical costs.

A Rand Corporation study estimates there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty.

Angelia Jolie Opens Up About Health Struggles

Angelina Jolie opened up to Vanity Fair magazine about her health struggles last year, the same year she split from husband Brad Pitt.

The 42-year-old actress, and mother of six revealed, she developed hypertension and Bell’s palsy, which is facial paralysis.

She credits acupuncture for her recovery.

Single-Game Viking Tickets Go On Sale

Vikings fans can soon try to get their hands on single-game tickets.

Ticketmaster will start selling them at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and they’ll be as low as $30.

But act fast! There’s an extremely limited number of tickets available.