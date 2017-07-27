Judge Orders Apple To Pay Wis. Research Foundation $506M

July 27, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Apple, University Of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ordered computer-maker Apple Inc. to pay more than $506 million in a patent infringement case brought by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation after the two sides agreed on final damages.

A jury in 2015 found Apple infringed on a patent held by the foundation, which supports research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

gettyimages 167271603 Judge Orders Apple To Pay Wis. Research Foundation $506M

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The patent involves chip technology developed at the university. The technology was used in processors installed by Apple in a number of products.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that last month, U.S. District Judge William Conley upheld a $234 million damage award made by the jury. He ordered the foundation and Apple to work on a final figure based on the number of units sold that contained the technology.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has appealed the jury’s findings.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

