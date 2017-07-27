Bridgewater: ‘I’m Taking It One Day At A Time’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Teddy Bridgewater acknowledged Thursday that had doctors not acted quickly when he collapsed during practice last fall, he might have lost his leg.

Bridgewater spoke publicly at Vikings training camp for the first time since he dislocated his knee and tore ligaments before the season-opener last year. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list after reporting to Mankato on Wednesday.

Bridgewater stood on the practice field, but didn’t take any repetitions, as the Vikings had their first full team walk-through Thursday morning.

“It’s great to be back out here. It’s going to be an eventful year for me,” Bridgewater said.

He’s been working through constant rehabilitation and treatment to repair the leg. But there is no timetable for his return, or even if he could play at all this season.

“Right now I’m taking it one day at a time. I can’t look too far down the road,” Bridgewater said.

A regular practice last fall quickly became anything but when Bridgewater went down injured. Bridgewater suffered a non-contact injury while he was dropping back to pass during a team drill. He went down and was seen grabbing his left knee. MRI reports later showed he dislocated his knee and completely tore his ACL.

He wasn’t touched, and said he just took a wrong step, and his knee collapsed. He labeled it a “freak accident.”

“I just remember laying on the ground. The biggest thing was the guys, gathering around me and praying for me,” Bridgewater said.

Shortly after, the team announced he would miss the entirety of the 2016 – 2017 season, his third with the team and NFL.

Bridgewater said doctors haven’t completely ruled out him returning to football. But when asked if doctors told him he’ll ever get his full mobility back in the knee, he said, “That’s something I’d rather not talk about.”

Bridgewater’s injury forced Rick Spielman to trade the team’s 2017 first-round draft pick to Philadelphia for Sam Bradford, who was the NFL’s most accurate passer last season.

The quarterback situation is one of the top story lines of training camp, with both Bradford and Bridgewater in the final year of their contracts. The Vikings declined Bridgewater’s fifth-year option next year due to the uncertainty of his NFL future after the injury. Bradford also wants to secure his long-term future, but the Vikings are forced to wait on Bridgewater’s health before they make any decisions.

There is no set date for his return, and Bridgewater reiterated that he’s taking it one day at a time. But, he said, he won’t allow it to be career-ending and if anything it will motivate him to push harder and get back on the field.

While it is still uncertain if he will play this year, just two weeks ago Bridgewater posted pictures of himself working out without his knee brace on Instagram.