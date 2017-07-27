1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Car Drives Off Bridge, Crashes On I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a vehicle drove off a bridge, landed below and caught on fire in north Minneapolis late Wednesday evening.
State Patrol said just after 10 p.m. a car was traveling north on Washington Avenue when it went over the guard rail of the 41st Avenue bridge.
After crashing into the northbound lanes of I-94, the car started on fire.
Both the driver and passenger were pulled out of the car by police.
The driver, 31-year-old Floyd Cunningham from Minneapolis, was killed. The passenger, 37-year-old Lancha Robertson, was hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
State Patrol said both Cunningham and Robertson were wearing their seat belts and that the road was dry at the time of the crash.