Minn. Woman Fired, Under Investigation After Anti-Muslim Threats

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating after a Minnesota woman is shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
Amber Hensley of Mapleton says she was upset that the car the women were in was parked too close to her car.
In the video, Hensley shouts at the women “We’re going to kill all of you.”
Hensley told KVRR-TV in a Facebook message she lost her cool and wishes she could take her comments back.
A partner at Horab & Wentz, the Fargo accounting firm where Hensley worked as a part-time secretary, confirms that she has since been fired.
The three women in the car are originally from Somalia. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has invited Hensley to meet with the Fargo Muslim community.
