Goin’ To The Lake: Duluth (Day 1)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All summer long, we’re embracing lake life across Minnesota and western Wisconsin — but not every lake town is a small town.

Matt Brickman and Jason DeRusha are enjoying the north shore up in Duluth for this week’s edition of Goin’ To The Lake!

Welcome To Duluth

Duluth is just a couple hours north of the Twin Cities. Any Minnesotan who’s headed there knows the view from the top of the hill looking down at the city and Lake Superior. It’s been perfect weather so far this week to enjoy the views!

One big attraction for the people who live up here is all the outdoor activities available. You can see they’re surrounded by natural beauty, so it makes sense to get out and enjoy it. One great way to get out and enjoy Duluth is the Lake Walk — a roughly four-mile path along Lake Superior from Canal Park to the east side of town. You can walk, run, bike and roller blade. It’s hard to beat the view along the entire stretch!

The William A. Irvin

From Duluth, you can get to places all over the Great Lakes by boat — that’s why shipping plays such an important role here. The Iron Range has minerals the world wants. For more than 100 years, big boats like the William A. Irvin have been moving those goods.

The William A. Irvin is the flagship of United States Steel. The great boat traveled the great lakes from 1938 – 1978. Today, it sits in port, teaching visitors from all over about the importance of shipping to this city. At 610 feet, the William A. Irvin is actually small compared to today’s ships.

The largest on the Great Lakes is 1013 feet and 6 inches. Couldn’t be unlucky 13, so they added the extra half foot. Tours on the Irvin are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors. Kids under 10 get in free with a paying adult.