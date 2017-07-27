Twins Send Catcher Murphy To Diamondbacks For LHP Moya

July 27, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Gabriel Moya, John Ryan Murphy, Minnesota Twins

PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are sending Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Double-A left-hander Gabriel Moya.

The deal agreed to Thursday was pending physicals for both players.

The 26-year-old Murphy, a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2009 amateur draft, has played parts of four seasons in the majors — from 2013-15 with New York then last year for the Twins.

Through Tuesday, he was batting .222 with four homers, nine doubles and 27 RBIs for Rochester.

Moya, 22, was 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA and 17 saves in 34 appearances for the Jackson Generals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch