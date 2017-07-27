Mpls. Armory To Become Massive, Exclusive Super Bowl Nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landmark is undergoing a major transformation to get ready for the Minnesota Super Bowl.

Six months from now, the Minneapolis Armory will be a large night club and an event center that can host concerts.

The historic building in downtown Minneapolis was most recently used as a parking garage.

The head of an entertainment company that’s partnering with the owner of the Armory gave WCCO a look inside Thursday, and shared his plans for the Super Bowl.

The Minneapolis Armory was built for the Minnesota National Guard in 1935.

The building was home to the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team in the 1940s and 50s.

Fast forward to January 2018, when the Armory will be the place to party during Super Bowl week.

Jack Murphy’s company, Nomadic Entertainment Group, worked the last 13 Super Bowls.

“I think this is going to be one of the most incredible venues in the country at this size,” Murphy said.

He says by December, the Armory will be a 300,000-square-foot, multi-tiered night club that can hold about 8,000 people. There are also private spaces for corporate events.

“There is some business that they need to do while they’re here, so we’ll create really cool lounges in here, speakeasy-type-looking stuff,” Murphy said.

He says the Armory will host concerts by A-list performers on the three nights prior to Super Bowl Sunday.

“[Last year in Houston] I was fortunate enough to have The Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt on a Thursday night, Bruno Mars was our Friday night talent with DJ Khaled, and we had Taylor Swift finish the night on Saturday,” he said.

After the Super Bowl, the Armory will be an event center, where weddings and car shows could be held, as well as more concerts.

The Armory will also host a big post-game afterparty. Performers for the nights leading up to the Super Bowl will be announced in September. Tickets will go on sale in October.

Real estate developer Ned Abdul bought the Armory in 2015.