‘U’ Study: 3 Percent Of H.S. Students Identify As Transgender

July 27, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: LGBT, Transgender Rights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 3 percent of Minnesotan high school students identify themselves as either transgender or gender nonconforming.

The University of Minnesota announced the results of a survey conducted in 2016, which included responses from more than 80,000 ninth- and eleventh-grade students.

It claims to be the first large-scale, population-based study of gender nonconformity among youth.

The university said study results also show that there are significant disparities between transgender students and their cisgender (those identifying with their sex at birth) peers.

Students who identify as transgender or gender nonconforming showed rates three times higher for suicidal thoughts, and much lower rates of such protective factors as confidence in family connections, teacher relationships, and community safety.

“These protective factors have been shown to buffer young people against poor outcomes,” Marla Eisenberg, the lead author of the study, said. “This suggests many viable avenues for bolstering support of these youth.”

The results come a day after President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. military would not accept transgender personnel.

On Thursday, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said “there will be no modifications to the current policy until the President’s direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. John J. Johnson👌 (@RobRRobertson) says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

    .1% identify as trans, 2.9% are messing around with survey-takers.

    Reply | Report comment |

