Video: MPD Searching For Uptown Arson Suspect

July 27, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Arson Suspect, Minneapolis Police Department, Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a recent Uptown fire believed to be arson.

Police say the fire was started in the early morning hours of July 23 at a hotel construction site on 1103 West Lake Street.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby business captured a man entering the construction site multiple times before the fire was started.

Police say the fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call Sgt. Sean McKenna at 612-673-3389.

