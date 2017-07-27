Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You could say this weekend is going to the dogs! The Northeast Dog Parade returns to Minneapolis this weekend. And corgis will be racing in Shakopee! Check out that event and more if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Corgis At Canterbury Park

Move over racehorses! Corgis return to Canterbury Park. Seventy-two corgis will compete in 7 races. It will also be a sweet Saturday as guests can also enjoy a Cupcake Festival, free pony rides, face painting and a petting zoo.

Loring Park Art Festival

It’s considered an urban oasis of art and culture. The Loring Park Art Festival features 140 visual artists selling original work plus food and entertainment. With ponds and gardens, Loring Park makes an idyllic spot to celebrate art, music, food and friends for two days each summer in downtown Minneapolis.

FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

Celebrate the vibrant arts community in North Minneapolis. FLOW Northside Arts Crawl takes over a mile and a half of the West Broadway corridor. Over three days, 300 visual and performing artists from a variety of genres will be showing at nearly 40 different studios, galleries and theaters.

NE Dog Parade

Finally, On Friday, dogs will be taking over the streets of Northeast Minneapolis for the annual NE Dog Parade. Dogs, please bring your humans and meet across from Wilde Cafe at 5:00 for socializing. The parade begins at 6. There will be prizes for best trick and a costume contest, so it’s time to dust off those capes and tutus.