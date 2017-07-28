10 Years Ago: The 35W Bridge Disaster

By Amy Rea

It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since the 35W bridge collapsed over the Mississippi. To commemorate, the Minnesota Historical Society will have artifacts on display at two locations.

Next week marks the 10th anniversary of the 35W bridge collapse. To say that it was an event that shocked Minnesotans would be an understatement. Thirteen people died and 145 were injured. It led to many of Minnesota’s riskier bridges being repaired.

To commemorate the tragedy, the Minnesota Historical Society has artifacts that will go on display at two locations.

In the commons area at the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, this gusset plate will be on display from July 28-August 30. The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation found that these plates were the root cause for the collapse; they were not thick enough to handle the traffic and the weight of the bridge itself.

In St. Paul, the Minnesota History Center will include the emergency exit door from a school bus that was on the bridge. The door has been signed by all the students and adults who were on the bus at the time. You can find the door in the “Then Now Wow” exhibit.

