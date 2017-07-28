Goin’ To The Lake: Duluth (Day 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All summer long, we’re embracing lake life across Minnesota and western Wisconsin — but not every lake town is a small town.

Matt Brickman and Jason DeRusha are along Lake Superior for this week’s Goin’ To The Lake stop!

Photo Gallery: Goin’ To The Lake In Duluth

All Pints North & The Old Boathouse



Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park will be home to Saturday’s All Pints North festival. It’s sold out this year, but keep it in mind next year.

Another cool spot to visit in town is The Old Boathouse – which is one of the last structural boat houses on Lake Superior.

It seems pretty spooky in there now; dark and musty, and it even has an old diving bell underwater.

They’re hoping to get the funds to rehabilitate the boathouse to its 1910 look.

Night Fishing On Superior



We can’t say it enough: People who live and visit Duluth love to get outside.

And, of course, the biggest draw is Lake Superior.

Matt and Jason headed out Thursday night for a quick fishing trip in search of lake trout with the help of Optimum Charters.

OMC Smokehouse



You’ll find a ton of places to eat in Duluth. One of the new ones is called OMC Smokehouse.

It’s only been open for six months, and Southern Living Magazine already named it the best barbecue in Minnesota.

Their smoke brisket is killer. Smoked salmon gets chopped up and blended into an incredible pimento cheese.

The “OMC” stands for “Oink, Moo, Cluck.” And their menu is huge, with plenty of pork, beef and chicken.

OMC’s Louis Hanson toured the south to learn from the best, and now he’s one of the best.

Matt and Jason went for it in the kitchen, along with WCCO photojournalist Arthur Philips.

Duluth Mountain Biking



A lot of the focus for visitors in Duluth is on the water. But up in the hills above Duluth, Jason and Matt found another great outdoor activity — mountain biking.

Duluth is one of just six Gold Level Ride Centers in the world.

A great guy named Hansi Johnson, of the COGGS mountain biking group, took Matt and Jason out on the trails.