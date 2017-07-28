4 Things To Know: ‘Skinny’ Health Care Bill Voted Down, Teavana Closing All Stores & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the “skinny” health care bill being voted down in the Senate to the closing of all Teavana stores, here is a look at the top four stories from July 28, 2017.

‘Skinny’ Health Care Bill Defeated In Senate

A serious blow came to the President’s agenda after the so-called “skinny” health care bill was defeated in the Senate.

After a long night of drama and debate, the Health Care Freedom Act failed.

Three GOP senators, including John McCain, voted against it.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office predicted 16 million more people would become uninsured by 2026 under the proposal.

Scaramucci Explains Expletive-Ridden ‘New Yorker’ Interview

White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci offered an explanation after an expletive-laced interview was published in the New Yorker.

The not-so-nice words were aimed at White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, whom he accused of being a “paranoid schizophrenic.”

Scaramucci said he sometimes uses “colorful language” and promised to refrain in the future.

Teavana Closing

Starbucks is closing all of its Teavana stores. That includes seven in the Twin Cities.

Starbucks said the stores are under-performing and showing no signs of improvement.

The closures will affect 3,300 employees. They will be invited to apply for jobs at Starbucks in order to keep their jobs.

‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Returns To Theaters

A coming-of-age classic returns to the big screen.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” will be playing in theaters this weekend. The screening is part of the movie’s 35th anniversary.

It’ll play at more than 700 theaters on Sunday and Wednesday.

Check local theater for times.