Man, 19, Still Critical After Car Crashed Through St. Paul Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young St. Paul man is still in critical condition after he was struck by a car that drove through the Metro Transit bus he was on one week ago.
Markus Johnson suffered severe injuries, including a brain injury, on Friday, July 21, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s office.
He was on a northbound bus on Dale Street in St. Paul when a car headed eastbound on Charles Avenue — driven by 26-year-old Tyler Randall Bjelland — hit a median while travelling more than 70 miles an hour.
Read More: How 2 Young Cousins Narrowly Avoided Death In ‘Horrific’ St. Paul Bus Crash
Bjelland’s car went airborne, crashed through the center of the bus and started on fire.
Bus passenger Kenneth Foster, 48, was ejected upon impact, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bjelland was taken to Regions Hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury.
He was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, and will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Johnson was also taken to Regions, where he has remained for eight days. A GoFundMe page and a CaringBridge site has been set up to assist his family with medical expenses.