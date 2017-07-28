Peterson Is Still Minnesota’s Top-Selling NFL Jersey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Adrian Peterson may have a new home in New Orleans this season, but the former Vikings running back is apparently still quite popular in Minnesota.
According to the Official NFL Shop, #28 is still the top-selling jersey in Minnesota.
Peterson played 10 seasons with the Vikings, making the Pro Bowl seven times and being named MVP in 2012. This offseason, the team declined his option. He signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints in April.
Even before Peterson and the Vikings parted ways, he was a divisive figure due to his suspension stemming from child abuse allegations in 2014.
His last season in Minnesota ended ignobly as he finished with only 72 yards on 37 attempts after a torn meniscus sidelined him for most of the year.
Only one other Viking claimed the top-selling jersey in a state – wide receiver Adam Thielen, who is apparently a big hit in North Dakota.
Thielen is a Minnesota native who attended Detroit Lakes High School and played college football for Minnesota State University. The Vikings picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He had a breakout season in 2016, finishing with 69 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns.
The top-selling jersey overall? Marshawn Lynch, who came out of retirement to play for the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Lynch tops the list of best sellers in 13 states.