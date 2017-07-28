Vikings’ McKinnon Still Fighting For Starting Role

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jerick McKinnon is a bit of a forgotten running back…for now.

“I think it’ll be done by committee, but there’s only one starter at the position, so that’s my main goal, to come in here and compete for that job,” McKinnon said. “Like I said, it’s a good group, and I can’t wait to see where my game stacks up against theirs.”

The Vikings added Dalvin Cook through the draft and Latavius Murray via free agency. That’s OK — if you’re confident.

“I feel good. I feel like I’ve got a little bit of the upper hand, like you said, being the only guy back from last year,” McKinnon said. “Dalvin’s been here throughout OTAs, the rookie training camp, so he’s caught up to speed. Latavius kind of still catching up a little bit. So I’m just going to use what I can, my strengths and stuff like that to my advantage, and go from there.”

He is familiar with Sam Bradford, and that matters in this game of little things.

“I think we all know what he’s capable of,” Bradford said. “He’s very versatile, he’s good in protection, he’s great out of the backfield, running routes, catching the football.”

“It’s hard to tell because last year they came under short circumstances, and having a full offseason I think will play a big role in this year’s success,” McKinnon said.

And with Pat Shurmur now familiar with him, look for McKinnon to catch the ball as much as he runs it.

“Last year we kind of was in the mix, with [Shurmur] taking over midseason and going from there. But now we have a whole offseason with him and everybody understands what he wants and expects from us, so I think it’ll be good,” McKinnon said.