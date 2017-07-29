4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, July 29, 2017

July 29, 2017 9:12 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re in the midst of a fantastic summer weekend, so kick it into high gear with help from the WCCO Saturday Morning team!

1. It’s Pixar Costume Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul. Check out the new exhibit “The Science Behind Pixar” Saturday, and dress up like your favorite character. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. The actual exhibit though is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. The Loring Park Art Festival features 140 visual artists selling original work. The festival is Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to check out.

canterbury park corgi races 4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, July 29, 2017

Corgi Racing (credit: Canterbury Park)

3. Saturday is also the Owamni Falling Water Festival at Father Hennepin Bluff Park in Minneapolis. The event celebrates indigenous Minnesota cultures with music, art, food and more. You can even try your hand at the sport of lacrosse. The free festival is Saturday from 1 p.m. til 5 p.m.

4. And Saturday is the Corgi Dog Races and Cupcake Festival at Canterbury Park. Horses will share the track throughout the day with 72 corgis in seven races to determine a champion. Visitors can also sample sweets from vendors like The Cookie Cark, Sweet Retreat, The Copper Hen and many more. Races begin at 12:45 p.m. Tickets are $9, but anyone 17 and under is free.

