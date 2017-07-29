After Breakout Season, Vikings’ Thielen Is Hungry For More

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — There’s still no Mankato story quite like Adam Thielen’s — a guy who played his college ball here in Division II, working his way up into a primary role in the Vikings’ offense.

And now, appreciating his last training camp in Mankato.

“Am I soaking it in? Yeah, I mean it’s obviously great to come back to Mankato, a place I spent so much time and get back around the people that helped me get here,” Thielen said.

If you would’ve bet the odds, Thielen would’ve had his last camp years ago. But he beat them, by believing in himself and having a grinder’s mentality, working his tail off. Now that he’s established himself after his breakout season last year, the challenge is to keep pushing himself like the guy who had to earn everything the hard way.

“I think just going back to the things that got me here, keeping my same routines, my same attitude, same way I prepare,” he said. “And hopefully just the results keep getting better and hopefully I can just keep becoming a better football player all round and ultimately helping this team win games.”

This season will show what an even better Adam Thielen looks like, but based on his track record of improvement each new year, this Mankato story might get even better just yet.