Expect Closures As Work Begins On Fargo-Moorhead I-94 Bridge

July 29, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Fargo, Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Work begins Monday on a painting and maintenance project on the Interstate 94 bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota.

The transportation departments of North Dakota and Minnesota will kick off the project.

KFGO-AM reports there will be limited shoulder closures and possible lane closures during non-peak hours. Most of the work will be done underneath the Red River bridge.

Minnesota and North Dakota will share the cost of the $800,000 project.

