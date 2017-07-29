Expect Closures As Work Begins On Fargo-Moorhead I-94 Bridge

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Work begins Monday on a painting and maintenance project on the Interstate 94 bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota.
The transportation departments of North Dakota and Minnesota will kick off the project.
KFGO-AM reports there will be limited shoulder closures and possible lane closures during non-peak hours. Most of the work will be done underneath the Red River bridge.
Minnesota and North Dakota will share the cost of the $800,000 project.
