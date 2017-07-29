Police: Armed Robbery Suspect Runs Into Senior Living Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a major police presence Saturday at a senior living center in Mendota Heights.
Police say an armed robbery suspect who was fleeing police in a vehicle crashed into a pond, and then ran into the White Pine Senior Living Center near the area of Plaza Drive and Dodd Road at about 10 a.m.
The center is being evacuated as police continue to search for the suspect, who may have fled the scene already.
Several nearby businesses, including Teresa’s Mexican restaurant and Mendakota Country Club, were also on lockdown or evacuated.
Police are telling residents to be alert, stay inside and lock their doors.
Anyone waiting for loved ones that are being evacuated from White Pine Senior Living Center are being asked to wait at City Hall.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.