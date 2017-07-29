MPD’s Body Camera Policy Changes Now In Effect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department’s body camera policy change goes into effect Saturday.
Now, all Minneapolis police officers must activate their body cameras on any call they respond to, any call they initiate and during traffic stops.
Interim Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the policy change earlier this week. This comes after the shooting death of Justine Damond.
Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault outside her home on July 15. Both Noor and his partner were wearing body cameras, but they were not turned on.