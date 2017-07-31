Arradondo Lays Out Vision For Rebuilding Trust Between Community, Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis acting police chief isn’t officially confirmed yet, but he did get another vote of confidence from Mayor Betsy Hodges.
During a press conference at the 3rd precinct Monday afternoon, Hodges called Acting Chief Medaria Arradondo a strong leader. Arradondo talked about his plans for building trust between community members and Minneapolis police officers.
He says even though he’s been with the department for 28 years, he can bring a new perspective.
“I’m committed to making sure that when history’s written, we are on the right side of history,” Arradondo said. “The Minneapolis Police Department — we will not recoil, we will not withdraw from our obligation to protect and serve. We will look at our challenges as opportunities, and we will see that sometimes conflict and tension can be opportunities to help make us do a better job.”
The city’s executive committee will discuss Arradondo’s nomimation Tuesday. If he is finally approved by the City Council, he will become Minneapolis’ first black police chief.