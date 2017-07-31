Sheriff: Man, 66, Dies After ATV Flips In Meeker Co.

July 31, 2017 8:51 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a 66-year-old man died over the weekend when his ATV flipped in a ditch and pinned him underneath.

David Ahlgren, of rural Darwin, died Friday evening, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say relatives reported Ahlgren missing around 7:20 p.m., tell them he’d gone to spray weeds on his property and hadn’t returned.

An hour later, family members called the sheriff’s office, saying that they’d found Ahlgren pinned under his ATV.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw that he’d suffered fatal injuries.

An investigation revealed that one of the ATV’s wheels dropped into a washout before the vehicle flipped over.

