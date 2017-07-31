Late Summer Deals: What To Buy In August

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday we welcome a new month, and that means new deals. Back-to-school supplies can be had for pennies, but you can also find sales on linens and laptops. Nancy Ngo from the Pioneer Press shared with WCCO what to buy in August.

Outdoor Furniture

As stores look to clear out summer inventory, we’ll see markdowns on outdoor goods. Expect steep discounts on items such as patio furniture, especially. If this year holds true to what we’ve seen in the past, we’re talking as much as 40 to 70 percent off. And the nice thing is there is still plenty of patio weather to be had, so you still get to enjoy that new patio furniture in August, September and hopefully into October.

Summer Apparel

With fall just around the bend, retailers are looking at getting rid of their summer clothing and accessories in order to make way for sweaters, jackets and other fall and winter apparel. As a result, you’ll see some of the best deals all year-round in this category. Look for markdowns by as much as 60 percent on things like T-shirts and shorts. Swimsuits, especially, are a hot ticket item.

Backpacks & School/Office Supplies

Stores stock up on school supplies starting in July and the back-to school specials begin. Come August, the deals get even better. Not only do these specials extend into August, but retailers are beginning to clear out their stockpile of backpacks, notebooks and pencils. If you can wait until the end of the month, the discounts get even steeper. Keep in mind that you don’t have to be heading back to school to maximize on these deals. So why not stock up on pens and paper for that home office.

Bed And Bath

Speaking of back-to-school, retailers are also offering specials for college students getting ready to move into those dorm rooms. As a result, look for room essentials such as towels and linens at some of the best deals you’ll see all year-round.

Laptops

Retailers know parents are shopping back-to-school, and that includes computers. In addition, the next generation of laptop models tend to be introduced in September, and retailers are gearing up by clearing out existing inventory. Those two factors combine for some of the best deals you’ll see on laptops all year-round outside of Black Friday. Look for discounts by as much as 30 percent off. In some cases, we’ve seen retailers throw in free shipping as part of these deals.