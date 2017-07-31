Construction Worker In ‘Grave Condition’ After Being Hit By Car In East Bethel

July 31, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: East Bethel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A construction worker is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while on-site in a city north of the metro Monday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old woman was found in “grave condition” at the intersection of Seventh Street and 237th Avenue Northeast in East Bethel just after 1 p.m.

The woman was holding a sign for a crew doing street work when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said alcohol is not a factor, but the 19-year-old may have been distracted while driving.

The 33-year-old woman was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The names of the driver and victim have not been released.

