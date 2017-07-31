Report: Minnesota, Wisconsin Among Top 10 Best School Systems In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study is finding Minnesota and Wisconsin have some of the best schools in the country.
According to a new report from data-crunching website WalletHub, Minnesota ranks seventh in an analysis of schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The analysis factors in school performance, safety, funding, class size, instructor credentials and 16 other data points on schools in each state.
Soaring to the top of the list is Massachusetts, with a score of 78.16 — far above second-place New Jersey, which scored 66.92. New Hampshire comes in at No. 3 with a score of 64.65, just barely beating out Wisconsin in fourth with 64.25.
Both Wisconsin and Minnesota appear in a few more places in the study. Minnesota is ranked second for highest math test scores. Wisconsin is tied with Illinois and Missouri for highest SAT scores, with Minnesota just behind. Wisconsin is also No. 2 in lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students, behind Massachusetts.
You can read the full study, and about their methodology, here.