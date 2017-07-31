Police Seek Help Finding Missing Duluth Couple

July 31, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Duluth, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Duluth are asking the public’s help in finding a couple who went missing over the weekend.

The Duluth Police Department says it’s looking for 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski. The two were last seen Saturday morning.

tarnowskis 1 Police Seek Help Finding Missing Duluth Couple

(credit: Duluth Police Department)

Police say the Duluth couple could be in a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license 852JXG. It’s not clear where they could have traveled to, as they rarely venture far from home.

Ronald Tarnowski is in the early stages of dementia, police say. Mary Tarnowski has right side paralysis due to a stroke.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

