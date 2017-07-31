Here Are The New Laws Taking Effect Tuesday In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of new laws take effect in Minnesota Tuesday.
McKenna’s Law, named for a young supporter, ensures children will know their right to a lawyer.
County license bureaus will be allowed to set their own hours, eliminating the requirement to be open at least one evening each week.
Imitating a military member or veteran will be a misdemeanor. Ordering someone around or attempting to enter a closed building elevates the crime to a misdemeanor.
Three roads will be renamed after three men who served their country.
Kenneth Olson, who jumped on a grenade in the Vietnam War in 1968 and received the Medal of Honor, will have a segment of Trunk Highway 23 in Paynesville named after him.
A segment of Trunk Highway 65 in Isanti County will be named after Chip Imker, a firefighter who died during a training exercise in 2011. Imker also served in the Army National Guard and Reserves.
Corporal Benjamin S. Kopp will have a bridge over Highway 52 in Coates named after him. Kopp was a 21-year-old Army Ranger who died of wounds sustained while serving in Afghanistan.
Other laws going into effect:
- Dental hygienists and assistants will now be able to help more patients.
- Insurance providers will only be required to pay out premiums paid into the life insurance policies of a person who dies in a suspected terrorism-related act.
- Nine synthetic drugs will be added to Schedule I.
- Standards for telemedicine — remote communication between health care providers and patients — are defined.
- Drivers will pay a heftier fine if they’re caught passing a stopped school bus.
- High school students can’t work past 11 p.m. on a school night without a written request from an employer.
- Standards for price labeling in grocery stores become less stringent.
- The locations of veterans memorials are no longer restricted.