2 Arrested After Trading Gunfire With Police, Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been arrested after an incident in Houston County early Monday morning that involved gunfire and a chase.
The incident happened in La Crescent, as two police officers reported they saw two men behaving “suspiciously” at a Kwik Trip along 3rd Street.
The men left the gas station, and the officers pulled them over at Highway 44 and Highway 16 in Hokah. At that point, police said they were fired at, and returned fire.
Then the car fled the scene before crashing into a bean field in Caledonia. The men exited the car and ran into a field but eventually surrendered to authorities.
One of the two was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin with non-life threatening injuries. The other was not hurt.
Both have been taken in to custody on probable cause attempted murder.
Neither officer was hurt in the incident, but have been placed on standard paid leave during the investigation, which is being spearheaded by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
One Comment
Attempted murder my bum. It is at best assault. That’s what all other civilians get charged with when the shoot a gun at someone but don’t hit them. Assault.