Acting Teacher Reportedly Exposed Himself To 2 Young Girls At St. Paul Library

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is arrested after he reportedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of a 10-year-old girl.
Nicholas Barghini was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct Saturday evening. According to the St. Paul Library, the reserves the Riverview Library’s auditorium to teach a youth acting class. It was at one of those classes that police say the incident took place, which was reportedly captured by security cameras.
During the investigation, police say they discovered video of a similar incident last month involving Barghini.
Police say the investigation began when the girl told her mother what happened after picking her up from the class. The girl’s mother immediately went back to the library and reviewed surveillance footage.
In the video, police say the victim was lying face down on a couch. Barghini allegedly sat down on the couch, put her feet in his lap and removed her shoes and socks. He then reportedly put her feet on a pillow, knelt beside the couch and felt her feet while masturbating, police said.
In a written statement, St. Paul Library Director Jane Eastwood called the incident unacceptable and said Barghini will be banned from the St. Paul Library for one year, which is the most extensive banning allowed at this time, though they are working with lawyers to determine if they can impose a life-long ban.