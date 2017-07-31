Trump Convenes Cabinet With Fresh Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is convening his Cabinet for a kickoff meeting with new chief of staff John Kelly.
The president promises his team is “going to work hard” and fulfill that famous campaign promise to “make America great again.”
After a particularly tumultuous time in his presidency, Trump is trying to highlight a positive jobs outlook and strong stock market.
As for the escalating tensions with North Korea, Trump says the situation “will be handled.” But he didn’t elaborate.
The U.S. flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force following the country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.
