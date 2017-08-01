4 Things To Know: Bridge Collapse Anniversary, L.A. Olympics & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. They include the end of a manhunt in the Twin Cities, and an adjustment from Uber as to how they pay their employees.

10 Years Ago Today: 35W Bridge Collapse

Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered flags at half-staff to mark the 10-year anniversary of the 35W bridge collapse. Thirteen people died and 145 were hurt. This afternoon, city leaders will pay tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders at a ceremony. The colors of the new I-35W Bridge will also go dark Tuesday night to mark the anniversary.

Manhunt Ends, Lucifer Nguyen Apprehended

The manhunt for a wanted killer is over. Minnesota state troopers arrested 44-year-old Lucifer Nguyen during a traffic stop in Blaine late last night. A source told WCCO Nguyen’s brother was with him. He is wanted for the murder of 48-year-old Beverly Cory. Nguyen is set to appear in court at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Uber To Adjust Employees’ Salaries

Months after Uber was rocked by sexism scandals, the company will start adjusting employee salaries to address its gender pay gap. Uber is working to realign the salaries of its 12,000 workers based on job title, location and time with company. The largest increases will go to engineers.

Third Time’s The Charm

The Olympic torch will return to the City of Angels. Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics. The summer games haven’t been held in the United States since 1996, when Atlanta had the honor. Los Angeles has hosted the Summer Olympics twice before — in 1932 and 1984.