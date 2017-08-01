Police Seek Tips After Dog Found Dead, Anchored In Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help figuring out how a dog was discovered dead, having been anchored in Point Lake, near Willmar.
Police said the dog was found by a witness, who reported it to authorities just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The dog was found floating, but attached to a rope that was attached to an anchor.
The dog, a female Springer Spaniel approximately 5 years old, was found on the north side of the lake.
The Kandiyohi-Meeker County Humane Society were brought in to see if a chip could identify the dog, but no chip was found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county sheriff at 320-214-6700, at extension 3301.