Sheriff: 2 Arrested, Charged In Hibbing Heroin Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested and are facing charges after authorities discovered heroin during a bust last week in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Hibbing last Friday. Authorities seized 43 grams of heroin and a stolen firearm from the bust.
Two people, 33-year-old Gerica Narquita Thompson and 28-year-old Kaylin Lee Washington were arrested at the scene. They were both charged Tuesday with first-degree sale of heroin, first-degree possession of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.
The incident remains under investigation.