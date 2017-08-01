10 Years Later: 2007 Gallery: 35W Bridge Collapse | 'It Won't Ever Leave Me' | Navy Dive Team Remembers

Sheriff: 2 Arrested, Charged In Hibbing Heroin Bust

August 1, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Gerica Narquita Thompson, Heroin Bust, Hibbing, Kaylin Lee Washington, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested and are facing charges after authorities discovered heroin during a bust last week in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Hibbing last Friday. Authorities seized 43 grams of heroin and a stolen firearm from the bust.

Two people, 33-year-old Gerica Narquita Thompson and 28-year-old Kaylin Lee Washington were arrested at the scene. They were both charged Tuesday with first-degree sale of heroin, first-degree possession of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.

(credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident remains under investigation.

