2 Men Facing Charges In La Crescent Shootout With Police

August 1, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Houston County Sheriff's Office, LaCrescent, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (AP) — Two men are facing possible charges of attempted murder following a shootout with La Crescent police and a chase through Houston County.

Authorities say two officers pulled over a vehicle in Hokah early Monday after seeing the two men behaving suspiciously at a Kwik Trip convenience store. The encounter resulted in a shootout between the suspects and officers.

The men fled in their vehicle with officers in pursuit. The State Patrol, Houston County sheriff’s deputies and Caledonia officers joined the chase. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the chase ended when the suspects crashed and ran into a field. One of the suspects was injured and treated at a hospital before being taken to jail. The officers were not injured.

