Timberwolves Sign Forward Anthony Brown To 2-Way Contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Anthony Brown to a two-way contract.
The 24-year-old Brown spent most of this past season with the Erie BayHawks in the NBA G League. He averaged more than 20 points and five rebounds in 24 games.
Brown signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in November and appeared in nine games before he was waived in December. He was signed to a 10-day contract by Orlando in January and appeared in two games.
Teams are allowed to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Players signed to two-way deals can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA clubs.
Terms of Brown’s agreement were not released.
